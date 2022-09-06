The clock is ticking: Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

At the end of the latest market close, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) was valued at $4.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.19 while reaching the peak value of $4.475 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.09. The stock current value is $4.38.Recently in News on August 25, 2022, Genius Sports Agrees to Official Data, Trading and Live Streaming Partnership with Bally’s Interactive. Major new agreement to power Bally’s Interactive brands with market-leading data and streaming solutions. You can read further details here

Genius Sports Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.17 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.20 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) full year performance was -79.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Sports Limited shares are logging -81.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 99.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.20 and $24.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1396514 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Sports Limited (GENI) recorded performance in the market was -42.37%, having the revenues showcasing 42.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 818.32M, as it employees total of 2300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Genius Sports Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.29, with a change in the price was noted +0.34. In a similar fashion, Genius Sports Limited posted a movement of +8.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,622,426 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GENI is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Sports Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.57%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Genius Sports Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.56%, alongside a downfall of -79.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.67% during last recorded quarter.