Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) was down -23.78%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA), which is $0.08 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.1114 after opening rate of $0.1023 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.1014 before closing at $0.10.Recently in News on July 19, 2022, Allena Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Enrollment of Cohorts A and B of ALLN-346 Phase 2a Study 202 in Patients with Gout and Stages 2 and 3 Chronic Kidney Disease. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) (“Allena” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company deploying its novel oral biologic platform to discover, develop and commercialize first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics for difficult-to treat metabolic diseases, today reported completion of enrollment of the first two cohorts of its ALLN-346 Phase 2a Study 202 in gout patients with stage 2 (cohort A) and stage 3 (cohort B) chronic kidney disease (CKD). ALLN-346, which has received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is a first-in-class, non-absorbed, orally administered enzyme in development for the treatment of hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced CKD, an indication with high unmet need. ALLN-346 is a bio-engineered enzyme specifically designed to degrade urate in the gastrointestinal tract without systemic absorption and thereby reduce systemic urate levels in patients with hyperuricemia, gout and CKD. You can read further details here

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7720 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.0683 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) full year performance was -90.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -93.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.07 and $1.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20972469 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) recorded performance in the market was -82.33%, having the revenues showcasing -6.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.46M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Analysts verdict on Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1393, with a change in the price was noted -0.15. In a similar fashion, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -65.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 22,119,000 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALNA is recording 1.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.21%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.75%, alongside a downfall of -90.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 0.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.93% during last recorded quarter.