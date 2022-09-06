Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA). It is currently valued at $4.39. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.59, after setting-off with the price of $4.26. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.91 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.72.Recently in News on August 30, 2022, Forza X1 Begins Design Process on High-Powered Electric Outboard Motor. Forza X1 initiates engineering for the equivalent of a 600 HP peak and up to 400 HP continuous electric outboard motor for the Marine Industry. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Forza X1 Inc. shares are logging -70.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.51 and $15.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12095240 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) recorded performance in the market was -41.39%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.73M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Forza X1 Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Forza X1 Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.39%.