Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX). It is currently valued at $4.15. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.7899, after setting-off with the price of $4.67. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.15 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.75.Recently in News on August 25, 2022, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of US$21.5 million Initial Public Offering Including Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX) (the “Company” or “Starbox Group”), a service provider of cash rebates, digital advertising, and payment solutions, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,375,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per ordinary share, including 375,000 ordinary shares issued pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 23, 2022 under the ticker symbol “STBX.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -91.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and -8.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.55 and $46.21.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 970862 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) recorded performance in the market was -73.05%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 186.75M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

Analysts verdict on Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -73.05%.