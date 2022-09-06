Here is why Creatd Inc. (CRTD) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 11.16%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Creatd Inc. (CRTD). It is currently valued at $0.38. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.57, after setting-off with the price of $0.57. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.3303 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.55.Recently in News on September 2, 2022, Creatd Receives Delist Decision and Receives 15 Days to File Appeal. Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) (“Creatd” or the “Company”), today announced that it has received a letter from Nasdaq notifying the Company of the Nasdaq Hearings Panel’s decision to delist the Company’s stock as the Company did not meet the $2.5 million stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing prescribed in Listing Rule 5550(b). As of the opening of business September 7, 2022, the Company’s stock will no longer trade on Nasdaq. The Company is applying to have its stock quoted on the OTCQB marketplace effective on that same date. Management expects to file an appeal with Nasdaq within the prescribed time period, complete its Rights Offering, and apply for immediate reinstatement on Nasdaq. You can read further details here

Creatd Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3600 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $0.3303 for the same time period, recorded on 09/02/22.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) full year performance was -88.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Creatd Inc. shares are logging -96.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and -24.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $9.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1509735 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Creatd Inc. (CRTD) recorded performance in the market was -82.02%, having the revenues showcasing -65.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.09M, as it employees total of 56 workers.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Creatd Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8366, with a change in the price was noted -0.59. In a similar fashion, Creatd Inc. posted a movement of -61.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,886,371 in trading volumes.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Creatd Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.54%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Creatd Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.08%, alongside a downfall of -88.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -34.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -43.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -65.52% during last recorded quarter.