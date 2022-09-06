Here is why Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 23.10%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT), which is $0.07 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.07 after opening rate of $0.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.05 before closing at $0.05.Recently in News on September 5, 2022, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Announces Plan for Near-Term Sale of JATENZO® Using Structured Process Through Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Bidding process and auction for JATENZO (testosterone undecanoate capsules; C-III) projected to conclude late October 2022. You can read further details here

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.9400 on 04/20/22, with the lowest value was $0.0510 for the same time period, recorded on 09/02/22.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) full year performance was -99.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares are logging -99.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.05 and $10.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2108795 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) recorded performance in the market was -97.16%, having the revenues showcasing -86.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.66M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4789, with a change in the price was noted -0.98. In a similar fashion, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -93.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,987,025 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT)

Raw Stochastic average of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.98%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -97.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -90.14%, alongside a downfall of -99.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -66.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -76.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -86.98% during last recorded quarter.