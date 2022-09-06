Frontline Ltd. (FRO): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is priced at $12.59 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.91 and reached a high price of $12.01, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.92. The stock touched a low price of $11.725.Recently in News on September 2, 2022, FRO – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022. Frontline Ltd. announces that its 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 30, 2022. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2021 can be found on our website at www.frontline.bm and attached to this press release. You can read further details here

Frontline Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.80 on 09/06/22, with the lowest value was $6.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) full year performance was 53.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Frontline Ltd. shares are logging 0.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.10 and $12.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4955970 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Frontline Ltd. (FRO) recorded performance in the market was 68.60%, having the revenues showcasing 14.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.65B, as it employees total of 79 workers.

Specialists analysis on Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Frontline Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.63, with a change in the price was noted +3.31. In a similar fashion, Frontline Ltd. posted a movement of +35.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,808,274 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FRO is recording 1.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

Raw Stochastic average of Frontline Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.47%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 68.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.27%, alongside a boost of 53.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.62% during last recorded quarter.