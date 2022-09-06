Boiling and ready to burst as Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) last month performance was -8.87%

At the end of the latest market close, Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) was valued at $0.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.33 while reaching the peak value of $0.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.32. The stock current value is $0.32.Recently in News on August 29, 2022, Camber Energy’s Subsidiary Files New Patent Application. Camber Energy, Inc.’s, (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. (“Viking”), announced today that Viking’s majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Protection Systems, LLC (“Viking Protection”), filed on August 23, 2022 a new patent application in the United States Patent & Trademark Office relating to its electric transmission line protection technology. The patent application is a continuation of previous filings and covers systems for preventing ground faults in existing three phase electric transmission lines caused by line breakage (open conductor). Fires caused by line breaks have caused injury, death and billions of dollars in damage to public and private property, to forests and to wildlife. Existing systems shut down the power on broken lines after the broken lines have contacted the ground (structures or natural earth) and therefore do not always prevent faults that can cause disastrous damage. You can read further details here

Camber Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9800 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.3150 for the same time period, recorded on 09/01/22.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) full year performance was -53.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camber Energy Inc. shares are logging -93.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $4.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16911512 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) recorded performance in the market was -62.02%, having the revenues showcasing -49.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 158.30M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Specialists analysis on Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Camber Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5349, with a change in the price was noted -0.41. In a similar fashion, Camber Energy Inc. posted a movement of -55.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 26,661,002 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.78%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.62%, alongside a downfall of -53.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -8.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.88% during last recorded quarter.