Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) market price of $1.12 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE), which is $1.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.16 after opening rate of $1.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.0813 before closing at $1.16.Recently in News on August 31, 2022, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Oral Presentation at The Society for the Study of Behavioural Phenotypes (SSBP) 24th International Research Symposium. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for orphan neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the acceptance of an oral presentation at The Society for the Study of Behavioural Phenotypes (SSBP) 24th International Research Symposium, which will be held in Oslo, Norway, September 8-10, 2022. A copy of the presentation slides will be made available on the Zynerba corporate website following the presentation at http://zynerba.com/publications/. Additional meeting information can be found on the SSBP website at https://ssbp.org.uk/. You can read further details here

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.0850 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.8361 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) full year performance was -75.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -75.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.84 and $4.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 266015 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) recorded performance in the market was -61.11%, having the revenues showcasing 22.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.44M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1907, with a change in the price was noted -0.68. In a similar fashion, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -37.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 477,910 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZYNE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)

Raw Stochastic average of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.41%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.05%, alongside a downfall of -75.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.42% during last recorded quarter.