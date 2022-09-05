Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $1.96

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD), which is $1.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.14 after opening rate of $1.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.029 before closing at $1.07.Recently in News on August 30, 2022, Yiren Digital Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results. Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) (“Yiren Digital” or the “Company”), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Yiren Digital Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1500 on 01/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.6700 for the same time period, recorded on 08/30/22.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) full year performance was -68.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yiren Digital Ltd. shares are logging -74.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.67 and $4.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 97242 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) recorded performance in the market was -60.49%, having the revenues showcasing -33.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 96.72M, as it employees total of 56 workers.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yiren Digital Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6167, with a change in the price was noted -1.05. In a similar fashion, Yiren Digital Ltd. posted a movement of -48.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 81,779 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YRD is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Yiren Digital Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.33%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Yiren Digital Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.92%, alongside a downfall of -68.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.53% during last recorded quarter.