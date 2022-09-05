Volcon Inc. (VLCN): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Volcon Inc. (VLCN), which is $2.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.00 after opening rate of $2.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.61 before closing at $2.92.Recently in News on August 25, 2022, Volcon Implements Comprehensive Program To Improve Profitability/Cash Flow. Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) (“Volcon” or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, announced today a comprehensive program and manufacturing transition aimed at efforts to improve profitability and cash flow. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Volcon Inc. shares are logging -84.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 184.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $17.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 882261 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Volcon Inc. (VLCN) recorded performance in the market was -75.00%, having the revenues showcasing 121.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 69.69M, as it employees total of 75 workers.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.61, with a change in the price was noted +1.25. In a similar fashion, Volcon Inc. posted a movement of +86.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,294,282 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VLCN is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Volcon Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.64%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Volcon Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -75.00%. The shares increased approximately by 1.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 47.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 121.31% during last recorded quarter.