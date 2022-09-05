This is to seal it as ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) shares are up 132.00% from its 52-week low

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is priced at $0.65 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.704 and reached a high price of $0.80, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.71. The stock touched a low price of $0.6349.Recently in News on August 24, 2022, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces Establishing Incubation System for Mass Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Guangdong – Hong Kong – Macao, Promoting the Brand Development of the Greater Bay Area. ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (“ZW Data” or the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, today announced that it will establish the Mass Entrepreneurship and Innovation Incubation System (the “System”) with BTF Venture Limited (“BTF”), to connect and integrate domestic and overseas innovation and entrepreneurial resources, providing a unique platform for global enterprises and investors to communicate, cooperate and develop business opportunities. In addition, both parties plan to provide financing support for the fast-growing enterprises in the Guangdong – Hong Kong – Macao Greater Bay Area (the “Greater Bay Area”), and screen high-growth projects in the Greater Bay Area for the domestic and overseas capitals. You can read further details here

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2200 on 08/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.2803 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) full year performance was -55.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares are logging -60.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $1.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 471477 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) recorded performance in the market was -34.97%, having the revenues showcasing 91.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.27M, as it employees total of 85 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5441, with a change in the price was noted +0.04. In a similar fashion, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +6.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 427,699 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNET is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

Raw Stochastic average of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.72%, alongside a downfall of -55.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 91.38% during last recorded quarter.