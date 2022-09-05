Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX). It is currently valued at $11.77. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.80, after setting-off with the price of $11.49. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.32 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.35.Recently in News on August 8, 2022, Magnachip Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022 and Reaffirms Previously-Announced Stock Buyback Program. Revenue of $101.4 million was down 2.6% sequentially and down 11.0% year-over-year (YoY). The YoY decrease was mainly due to severe supply shortages for 28nm 12″ OLED wafers, partially offset by an 11.1% YoY increase in Power solutions business revenue. You can read further details here

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.97 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $11.14 for the same time period, recorded on 09/01/22.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) full year performance was -34.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation shares are logging -47.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.14 and $22.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 456948 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) recorded performance in the market was -43.87%, having the revenues showcasing -40.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 548.13M, as it employees total of 890 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.82, with a change in the price was noted -3.68. In a similar fashion, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation posted a movement of -23.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 564,224 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)

Raw Stochastic average of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.77%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.33%, alongside a downfall of -34.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.97% during last recorded quarter.