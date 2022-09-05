Here is why Innovid Corp. (CTV) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 11.72%

Innovid Corp. (CTV) is priced at $3.59 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.74 and reached a high price of $3.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.73. The stock touched a low price of $3.55.Recently in News on August 30, 2022, Innovid to Present at Evercore’s 2nd Annual Technology Conference on September 7, 2022. Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for delivery, personalization and measurement of converged TV across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at Evercore’s 2nd Annual Technology Conference. You can read further details here

Innovid Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.49 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $1.62 for the same time period, recorded on 06/29/22.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) full year performance was -63.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Innovid Corp. shares are logging -64.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.62 and $10.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 354650 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Innovid Corp. (CTV) recorded performance in the market was -46.02%, having the revenues showcasing 28.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 483.03M, as it employees total of 396 workers.

Specialists analysis on Innovid Corp. (CTV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Innovid Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.55, with a change in the price was noted -2.41. In a similar fashion, Innovid Corp. posted a movement of -40.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 305,874 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTV is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Innovid Corp. (CTV)

Raw Stochastic average of Innovid Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.95%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.12%, alongside a downfall of -63.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.21% during last recorded quarter.