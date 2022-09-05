Here is why Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.79%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM), which is $7.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.12 after opening rate of $7.45 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.41 before closing at $7.45.Recently in News on April 25, 2022, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces 82% of Control Arm Patients Did Not Receive a Bone Marrow Transplant by Conventional Means but 100% of Patients who Received Iomab-B, Including Crossover Patients, in the Phase 3 SIERRA Trial Successfully Engrafted at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Tandem Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR. – Data from completed Iomab-B pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial demonstrate the potential of Iomab-B in enabling successful BMT in patients who cannot typically be transplanted. You can read further details here

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.12 on 09/02/22, with the lowest value was $4.41 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) full year performance was 23.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -22.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.41 and $10.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 478992 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) recorded performance in the market was 32.45%, having the revenues showcasing 48.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 194.78M, as it employees total of 32 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.66, with a change in the price was noted +2.67. In a similar fashion, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +50.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 621,097 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATNM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)

Raw Stochastic average of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.45%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 60.16%, alongside a boost of 23.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.51% during last recorded quarter.