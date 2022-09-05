GeoPark Limited (GPRK): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GeoPark Limited (GPRK), which is $12.84 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.85 after opening rate of $12.35 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.20 before closing at $12.17.Recently in News on August 10, 2022, GeoPark Announces an Increase on Its Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.127 Per Share. GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator, announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.127 per share ($7.5 million in the aggregate) payable on September 8, 2022, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on August 25, 2022. You can read further details here

GeoPark Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.52 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $10.26 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) full year performance was 5.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GeoPark Limited shares are logging -30.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.13 and $18.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 240722 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GeoPark Limited (GPRK) recorded performance in the market was 12.14%, having the revenues showcasing -26.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 793.51M, as it employees total of 463 workers.

Analysts verdict on GeoPark Limited (GPRK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.10, with a change in the price was noted -3.12. In a similar fashion, GeoPark Limited posted a movement of -19.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 257,894 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GPRK is recording 31.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 30.53.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of GeoPark Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.47%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GeoPark Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.00%, alongside a boost of 5.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.08% during last recorded quarter.