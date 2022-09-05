Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for IMAX Corporation (IMAX)

At the end of the latest market close, IMAX Corporation (IMAX) was valued at $15.21. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.24 while reaching the peak value of $15.27 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.70. The stock current value is $14.75.Recently in News on August 31, 2022, IMAX China Summer Holiday Box Office Surges to RMB 303 Million, up 34% from 2021. IMAX China (HKSE:1970) today announced its box office soared to RMB 303 million over the summer holiday period, representing an impressive 34% increase over the same period last year. China’s total summer box office brought in an overall RMB 9.2 billion, 24% higher than 2021. 680 IMAX theaters have reopened in mainland China, representing approximately 90% of the IMAX China network. You can read further details here

IMAX Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.25 on 02/25/22, with the lowest value was $14.00 for the same time period, recorded on 04/29/22.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) full year performance was -5.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IMAX Corporation shares are logging -33.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.00 and $22.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 454098 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IMAX Corporation (IMAX) recorded performance in the market was -17.32%, having the revenues showcasing -11.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 858.01M, as it employees total of 665 workers.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the IMAX Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.26, with a change in the price was noted -2.03. In a similar fashion, IMAX Corporation posted a movement of -12.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 551,952 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMAX is recording 0.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.77.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of IMAX Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.17%.

If we look into the earlier routines of IMAX Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.40%, alongside a downfall of -5.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.68% during last recorded quarter.