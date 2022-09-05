Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) is priced at $22.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $23.89 and reached a high price of $23.99, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $23.88. The stock touched a low price of $22.945.Recently in News on August 24, 2022, Gladstone Land Amends Terms of its Series C Preferred Stock Offering. Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) (“Gladstone Land” or the “Company”) today announced the amendment of certain terms of the Company’s $500 million continuous offering of its 6.00% Series C Cumulative Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) to limit total sales to no more than 10,200,000 shares (or up to $255 million) in the primary offering and to limit the number of shares to be sold under the dividend reinvestment plan to no more than 200,000 shares. You can read further details here

Gladstone Land Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.10 on 04/20/22, with the lowest value was $21.23 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) full year performance was -2.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gladstone Land Corporation shares are logging -45.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.23 and $42.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 252164 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) recorded performance in the market was -31.93%, having the revenues showcasing -10.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 815.10M, as it employees total of 69 workers.

Analysts verdict on Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gladstone Land Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.11, with a change in the price was noted -15.24. In a similar fashion, Gladstone Land Corporation posted a movement of -39.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 319,000 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LAND is recording 1.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.11.

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Gladstone Land Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.50%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Gladstone Land Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.39%, alongside a downfall of -2.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.51% during last recorded quarter.