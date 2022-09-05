Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Allego N.V. (ALLG)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Allego N.V. (ALLG). It is currently valued at $3.90. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.17, after setting-off with the price of $4.17. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.90 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.10.Recently in News on August 22, 2022, Allego Reports First Half 2022 Results; Creating New Technology-Enabled EV Infrastructure. Total energy sold during the first half of 2022 was 71.8 gigawatt hour (GWh), an increase of 105% over the first half of 2021; utilizing 100% green energy. You can read further details here

Allego N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Allego N.V. (ALLG) full year performance was -60.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Allego N.V. shares are logging -86.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.35 and $28.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 102528 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Allego N.V. (ALLG) recorded performance in the market was -60.49%, having the revenues showcasing -54.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.13B, as it employees total of 149 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Allego N.V. (ALLG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Allego N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.62, with a change in the price was noted -8.19. In a similar fashion, Allego N.V. posted a movement of -67.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 347,058 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Allego N.V. (ALLG)

Raw Stochastic average of Allego N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.14%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Allego N.V., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.37%, alongside a downfall of -60.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.55% during last recorded quarter.