Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE)

At the end of the latest market close, Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) was valued at $3.58. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.75 while reaching the peak value of $3.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.28. The stock current value is $3.40.Recently in News on July 25, 2022, Regional Health Properties, Inc. Announces Special Meeting Results and Termination of Exchange Offer. Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHE-PA) (“RHE” or the “Company”), a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care, convened its special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of the holders of its 10.875% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) and holders of its common stock, no par value (the “Common Stock”), on July 25, 2022. You can read further details here

Regional Health Properties Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.00 on 08/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.04 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) full year performance was -62.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Regional Health Properties Inc. shares are logging -68.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.04 and $10.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 67696 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) recorded performance in the market was -24.61%, having the revenues showcasing 33.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.32M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Regional Health Properties Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.10, with a change in the price was noted +0.16. In a similar fashion, Regional Health Properties Inc. posted a movement of +4.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 265,553 in trading volumes.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Regional Health Properties Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.14%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Regional Health Properties Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.55%, alongside a downfall of -62.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.86% during last recorded quarter.