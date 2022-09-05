Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) is priced at $53.41 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $50.98 and reached a high price of $53.44, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $50.44. The stock touched a low price of $50.82.Recently in News on September 1, 2022, Cheniere Partners Announces Availability of 2021 Schedule K-3. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (“Cheniere Partners”) (NYSE American: CQP) today announced that its 2021 Schedule K-3, reflecting items of international tax relevance, is available online. Unitholders may access the information at https://www.taxpackagesupport.com/cheniere. You can read further details here

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $61.91 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $40.20 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) full year performance was 27.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. shares are logging -12.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $37.59 and $61.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 147158 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) recorded performance in the market was 27.82%, having the revenues showcasing 0.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.85B.

Analysts verdict on Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 50.41, with a change in the price was noted -1.26. In a similar fashion, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. posted a movement of -2.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 211,981 in trading volumes.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.66%, alongside a boost of 27.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.46% during last recorded quarter.