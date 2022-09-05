Banco de Chile (BCH): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Banco de Chile (BCH), which is $20.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.22 after opening rate of $19.17 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.11 before closing at $18.98.Recently in News on April 29, 2022, Banco de Chile Announces BCH files 2021 20F Annual Report. Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) announced today the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You can read further details here

Banco de Chile had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.74 on 03/22/22, with the lowest value was $15.64 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Banco de Chile (BCH) full year performance was 2.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Banco de Chile shares are logging -11.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.60 and $22.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 407554 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Banco de Chile (BCH) recorded performance in the market was 28.13%, having the revenues showcasing -3.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.98B, as it employees total of 12284 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Banco de Chile (BCH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.34, with a change in the price was noted -0.65. In a similar fashion, Banco de Chile posted a movement of -3.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 178,103 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BCH is recording 3.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.92.

Technical breakdown of Banco de Chile (BCH)

Raw Stochastic average of Banco de Chile in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.42%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Banco de Chile, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.96%, alongside a boost of 2.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.82% during last recorded quarter.