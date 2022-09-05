ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.95

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) is priced at $0.67 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.6485 and reached a high price of $0.7198, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.63. The stock touched a low price of $0.64.Recently in News on September 2, 2022, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced Dr Carl Firth, CEO, is scheduled to give an in-person company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 10:30 am ET. The conference will be held from September 12 to 14, 2022, virtually and in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. You can read further details here

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2300 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.3555 for the same time period, recorded on 06/06/22.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) full year performance was -78.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares are logging -80.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $3.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 197975 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) recorded performance in the market was -40.18%, having the revenues showcasing 81.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.45M, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Specialists analysis on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5640, with a change in the price was noted -0.11. In a similar fashion, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited posted a movement of -14.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 234,234 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASLN is recording 0.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.81.

Trends and Technical analysis: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)

Raw Stochastic average of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.48%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.84%, alongside a downfall of -78.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 81.08% during last recorded quarter.