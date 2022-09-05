Argan Inc. (AGX): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Argan Inc. (AGX), which is $32.72 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $34.0399 after opening rate of $34.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $32.55 before closing at $34.02.Recently in News on August 18, 2022, Argan, Inc. Announces Founder, Chairman and CEO Retirement and Succession. Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (“Argan” or the “Company”) announces today that Rainer H. Bosselmann, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer retired effective August 16, 2022. The Board of Directors of Argan (the “Board”) has appointed David H. Watson to succeed Mr. Bosselmann as President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Mr. Watson will also join the Board. You can read further details here

Argan Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.15 on 06/09/22, with the lowest value was $32.55 for the same time period, recorded on 09/02/22.

Argan Inc. (AGX) full year performance was -30.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Argan Inc. shares are logging -34.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and -3.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $33.86 and $49.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 73258 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Argan Inc. (AGX) recorded performance in the market was -15.43%, having the revenues showcasing -20.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 479.68M, as it employees total of 1358 workers.

Analysts verdict on Argan Inc. (AGX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 37.23, with a change in the price was noted -6.90. In a similar fashion, Argan Inc. posted a movement of -17.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 88,498 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Argan Inc. (AGX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Argan Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.26%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Argan Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.71%, alongside a downfall of -30.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.35% during last recorded quarter.