Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC). It is currently valued at $15.43. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $15.45, after setting-off with the price of $14.95. Company’s stock value dipped to $14.66 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $14.83.Recently in News on August 31, 2022, Ambac Defeats Summary Judgment Motion and Obtains Trial Date in Fraud Case Against Countrywide and Bank of America. Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC), a financial services holding company whose subsidiaries include Ambac Assurance Corporation (“Ambac”), announced that on August 29, 2022, the Supreme Court of the State of New York issued a decision denying Countrywide’s motion for summary judgment in the case entitled Ambac Assurance Corporation and the Segregated Account of Ambac Assurance Corporation v. Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., Countrywide Securities Corp., Countrywide Financial Corp., and Bank of America Corp. (Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York, Case No. 653979/2014, filed on December 30, 2014). You can read further details here

Ambac Financial Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.64 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $7.24 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) full year performance was 9.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares are logging -13.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 113.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.24 and $17.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 317622 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) recorded performance in the market was -3.86%, having the revenues showcasing 41.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 690.03M, as it employees total of 132 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ambac Financial Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.14, with a change in the price was noted +7.35. In a similar fashion, Ambac Financial Group Inc. posted a movement of +90.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 566,095 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMBC is recording 7.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.06.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ambac Financial Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.80%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ambac Financial Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.11%, alongside a boost of 9.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.30% during last recorded quarter.