Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) was down -95.43%

At the end of the latest market close, Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) was valued at $656.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $571.76 while reaching the peak value of $575.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $22.65. The stock current value is $30.00.Recently in News on August 30, 2022, Addentax Group Corp. Announces Uplisting to Nasdaq Capital Market and Pricing of $25 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. Addentax Group Corp. (“Addentax” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: ATXG), an integrated service provider focusing on garment manufacturing, logistics service, property management and subleasing, and epidemic prevention supplies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $5.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $25 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The Offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis. The Company’s common stock is expected to commence trading on Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “ATXG” on August 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Addentax Group Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) full year performance was -21.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Addentax Group Corp. shares are logging -95.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 131.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.95 and $656.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 927989 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) recorded performance in the market was 300.00%, having the revenues showcasing -26.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 782.79M, as it employees total of 126 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Addentax Group Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Addentax Group Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 300.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.79%, alongside a downfall of -21.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -63.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by -60.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.47% during last recorded quarter.