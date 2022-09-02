Recent Change of 3.07% in the Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX), which is $1.68 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.70 after opening rate of $1.61 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.5701 before closing at $1.63.Recently in News on August 18, 2022, Accelerate Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) (“Accelerate Diagnostics”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 17,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $2.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Accelerate Diagnostics from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $35.0 million. In addition, Accelerate Diagnostics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Accelerate Diagnostics anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes and to fund commercialization efforts. All of the shares are being offered by Accelerate Diagnostics, and the offering is expected to close on or about August 23, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.3100 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.5020 for the same time period, recorded on 05/20/22.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) full year performance was -73.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares are logging -76.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 234.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $7.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 866921 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) recorded performance in the market was -67.82%, having the revenues showcasing 179.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 181.59M, as it employees total of 220 workers.

The Analysts eye on Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1885, with a change in the price was noted +0.56. In a similar fashion, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. posted a movement of +50.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,212,686 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX)

Raw Stochastic average of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.88%.

Considering, the past performance of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.98%, alongside a downfall of -73.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 179.91% during last recorded quarter.