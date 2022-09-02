Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNYW) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNYW) is priced at $1.17 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.43 and reached a high price of $1.46, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.52. The stock touched a low price of $1.13.Recently in News on August 16, 2022, Polestar Electric Roadster Concept Planned to Enter Production as Polestar 6. Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car company, confirms plans to put the Polestar electric roadster concept into production. The production car is expected to launch in 2026 as the Polestar 6 electric performance roadster. Interested customers in all active Polestar markets are able to reserve a build slot online starting August 16, 2022. You can read further details here

Polestar Automotive Holding UK had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNYW) full year performance was -28.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are logging -83.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and -13.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.35 and $7.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 700399 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNYW) recorded performance in the market was -69.53%, having the revenues showcasing -44.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

The Analysts eye on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNYW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Polestar Automotive Holding UK a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNYW)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.92%.

Considering, the past performance of Polestar Automotive Holding UK, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -65.07%, alongside a downfall of -28.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -32.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.02% during last recorded quarter.