Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) was valued at $24.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.09 while reaching the peak value of $23.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $22.81. The stock current value is $22.81.Recently in News on August 30, 2022, Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces WDS Half-Year 2022 Report. Woodside’s Half-Year results for the period ended 30 June 2022 were released to the ASX on Tuesday 30 August 2022 and are available for review at https: You can read further details here

Woodside Energy Group Ltd had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.14 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $15.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) full year performance was 63.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Woodside Energy Group Ltd shares are logging -12.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.98 and $26.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1325551 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) recorded performance in the market was 43.37%, having the revenues showcasing 6.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Woodside Energy Group Ltd a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.35, with a change in the price was noted -1.89. In a similar fashion, Woodside Energy Group Ltd posted a movement of -7.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 612,315 in trading volumes.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Woodside Energy Group Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.67%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Woodside Energy Group Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.57%, alongside a boost of 63.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.39% during last recorded quarter.