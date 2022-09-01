Vivid Seats Inc. (SEATW): How investors can get the most out of their investments

For the readers interested in the stock health of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEATW). It is currently valued at $2.13. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.27, after setting-off with the price of $2.17. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.06 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.25.Recently in News on August 31, 2022, Vivid Seats to Participate in Evercore ISI’s Technology Conference and Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia + Technology Conference. Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) (“Vivid Seats” or the “Company”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced that Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at Evercore ISI’s Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. ET. and that Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Fey, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia + Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. ET. You can read further details here

Vivid Seats Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEATW) full year performance was 23.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vivid Seats Inc. shares are logging -46.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.36 and $4.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 511667 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vivid Seats Inc. (SEATW) recorded performance in the market was -24.73%, having the revenues showcasing -19.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

The Analysts eye on Vivid Seats Inc. (SEATW)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Vivid Seats Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.40, with a change in the price was noted -0.98. In a similar fashion, Vivid Seats Inc. posted a movement of -31.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 44,430 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEATW)

Raw Stochastic average of Vivid Seats Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.84%.

Considering, the past performance of Vivid Seats Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.50%, alongside a boost of 23.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -20.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.62% during last recorded quarter.