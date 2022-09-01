Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) was valued at $0.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.84 while reaching the peak value of $0.8988 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.84. The stock current value is $1.08.Recently in News on August 19, 2022, Kuke Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results. Kuke Music Holding Limited (“Kuke” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KUKE), a leading classical music service platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Kuke Music Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.6623 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $0.6800 for the same time period, recorded on 09/01/22.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) full year performance was -87.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kuke Music Holding Limited shares are logging -83.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.84 and $6.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2462393 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) recorded performance in the market was -80.05%, having the revenues showcasing -62.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.06M, as it employees total of 173 workers.

The Analysts eye on Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0926, with a change in the price was noted -2.49. In a similar fashion, Kuke Music Holding Limited posted a movement of -68.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 49,094 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KUKE is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE)

Raw Stochastic average of Kuke Music Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.66%.

Considering, the past performance of Kuke Music Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.98%, alongside a downfall of -87.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -27.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -41.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.88% during last recorded quarter.