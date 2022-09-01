Here is why Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.02%

At the end of the latest market close, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) was valued at $295.41. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $297.96 while reaching the peak value of $298.83 and lowest value recorded on the day was $294.40. The stock current value is $295.66.Recently in News on August 31, 2022, Carlisle TyrFil Announces its 2022 Initiative to Support Reforestation in Ontario, Canada, in Concert with American Forests. Carlisle TyrFil (www.CarlisleTyrFil.com), the global leader in polyurethane flatproofing technology, today announced its 2022 reforestation initiative to help preserve North America’s most endangered natural forest regions. Carlisle TyrFil is pleased to continue its long-standing partnership with American Forests, the world’s oldest conservancy, to plant new seedlings to repopulate forest territory in Essex County, Ontario, Canada. The campaign is part of the region’s Clean Water Green Space Program and Southern Ontario Conservation Authority Woodland Restoration Program. You can read further details here

Carlisle Companies Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $318.71 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value was $211.06 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) full year performance was 40.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Carlisle Companies Incorporated shares are logging -7.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $195.04 and $318.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3164374 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) recorded performance in the market was 19.16%, having the revenues showcasing 15.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.81B, as it employees total of 11000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Carlisle Companies Incorporated a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 264.43, with a change in the price was noted +60.66. In a similar fashion, Carlisle Companies Incorporated posted a movement of +25.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 405,901 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSL is recording 1.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.90.

Technical rundown of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)

Raw Stochastic average of Carlisle Companies Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.00%.

Considering, the past performance of Carlisle Companies Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.10%, alongside a boost of 40.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.85% during last recorded quarter.