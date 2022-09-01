Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI), which is $0.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.37 after opening rate of $0.2775 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.2675 before closing at $0.27.Recently in News on August 31, 2022, Guardforce AI Announces New Executive Leadership Team. Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, today announced a series of appointments to form a new management team to support the Company’s accelerated growth in the robotics and information security markets. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares are logging -91.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $4.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12370024 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) recorded performance in the market was -66.31%, having the revenues showcasing -34.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.72M, as it employees total of 1781 workers.

Specialists analysis on Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4920, with a change in the price was noted -0.84. In a similar fashion, Guardforce AI Co. Limited posted a movement of -69.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,790,678 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co. Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.11%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.31%. The shares increased approximately by 27.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.10% during last recorded quarter.