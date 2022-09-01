Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET). It is currently valued at $0.59. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.60, after setting-off with the price of $0.58. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.5301 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.55.Recently in News on August 31, 2022, Safe-T Group Reports Strong First Half 2022 Performance with Revenues of $8.8 Million, up 181% Compared to Prior Year. Sequential Quarterly Net Loss Reduced by 33%, Further Reductions Expected to Accelerate Significantly in Third Quarter. You can read further details here

Safe-T Group Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3100 on 03/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.4400 for the same time period, recorded on 06/22/22.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET) full year performance was -50.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Safe-T Group Ltd. shares are logging -54.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $1.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 683677 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET) recorded performance in the market was -16.90%, having the revenues showcasing 9.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.67M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

Analysts verdict on Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Safe-T Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5521, with a change in the price was noted -0.12. In a similar fashion, Safe-T Group Ltd. posted a movement of -17.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 183,466 in trading volumes.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Safe-T Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.69%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.41%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Safe-T Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.75%, alongside a downfall of -50.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.27% during last recorded quarter.