Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 728.59K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN), which is $21.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $24.75 after opening rate of $24.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.19 before closing at $24.06.Recently in News on August 25, 2022, Viridian Therapeutics Announces Exercise in Full and Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares in Public Offering. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies, today announced that it has issued an additional 1,725,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $23.50 per share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of approximately $40.5 million, pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock in connection with the Company’s previously announced public offering of common stock and Series B Preferred Stock. After giving effect to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock, the total number of shares of common stock sold by Viridian in the underwritten public offering was 11,352,640 shares. In addition, approximately 1,872,360 shares of common stock are issuable upon conversion of the 28,084 shares of Series B Preferred Stock sold in the offering. The gross proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock and Series B Preferred Stock were approximately $311 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Viridian. You can read further details here

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.22 on 08/17/22, with the lowest value was $9.47 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) full year performance was 63.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -17.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 129.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.47 and $26.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2030083 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) recorded performance in the market was 9.76%, having the revenues showcasing 77.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 861.49M, as it employees total of 50 workers.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.35, with a change in the price was noted +2.89. In a similar fashion, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +15.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 558,044 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VRDN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.25%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.02%, alongside a boost of 63.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 59.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 77.87% during last recorded quarter.