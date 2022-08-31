Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) was valued at $27.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $27.85 while reaching the peak value of $27.895 and lowest value recorded on the day was $27.85. The stock current value is $27.86.Recently in News on August 24, 2022, Nielsen Announces Commencement of Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations and Change of Control Offers for Senior Notes. Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) (the “Company”) announced today that certain of its subsidiaries have commenced cash tender offers (collectively, the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of The Nielsen Company (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.’s (“Luxembourg Issuer”) outstanding 5.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and any and all of Nielsen Finance LLC and Nielsen Finance Co.’s (together, the “US Issuers” and, together with the Luxembourg Issuer, the “Offerors”) outstanding 5.625% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”), 4.500% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”), 5.875% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes”) and 4.750% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Notes” and together with the 2025 Notes, 2028 Notes, 2029 Notes and 2030 Notes, the “Notes”). In connection with the Tender Offer, the Offerors are soliciting the consents of holders of the Notes to certain proposed amendments to the respective indentures governing the Notes (collectively, the “Consent Solicitation”). Concurrently with but separate from the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation, the Offerors have commenced offers to purchase for cash any and all of the Notes at a purchase price equal to 101% of the aggregate principal amount (the “Change of Control Purchase Price”) of the Notes repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of purchase (collectively, the “Change of Control Offer”), pursuant to the change of control provisions of the indentures governing each applicable series of Notes. The Offerors are commencing the Tender Offer, the Consent Solicitation and the Change of Control Offer in connection with, and each is expressly conditioned upon, the acquisition of the Company pursuant to the Transaction Agreement, dated March 28, 2022, as amended on August 19, 2022, by and among the Company, Neptune Intermediate Jersey Limited and Neptune BidCo US Inc., as further amended from time to time (the “Acquisition”). Neptune Intermediate Jersey Limited and Neptune BidCo US Inc. are newly-formed entities established by a consortium of private investment funds led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P., and Brookfield Business Partners L.P., together with institutional partners, for the purpose of acquiring the Company. You can read further details here

Nielsen Holdings plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.91 on 08/29/22, with the lowest value was $16.02 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) full year performance was 30.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nielsen Holdings plc shares are logging -0.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.02 and $27.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3177370 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) recorded performance in the market was 35.84%, having the revenues showcasing 9.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.02B, as it employees total of 14000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Nielsen Holdings plc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.34, with a change in the price was noted +0.36. In a similar fashion, Nielsen Holdings plc posted a movement of +1.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,542,864 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NLSN is recording 1.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.61.

Technical breakdown of Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)

Raw Stochastic average of Nielsen Holdings plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 99.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 98.96%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Nielsen Holdings plc, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.84%, alongside a boost of 30.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.00% during last recorded quarter.