Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 620.57K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG), which is $14.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.43 after opening rate of $15.35 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.88 before closing at $15.48.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, Dorian LPG Ltd. Declares Irregular Cash Dividend of $1.00 Per Share and Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) (the “Company,” “Dorian LPG,” “we,” “us,” and “our”), a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (“VLGCs”), today reported its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and announced that its Board of Directors has declared an irregular cash dividend of $1.00 per share of the Company’s common stock, returning over $40.1 million of capital to shareholders. The dividend is payable on or about September 2, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 15, 2022. You can read further details here

Dorian LPG Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.50 on 05/11/22, with the lowest value was $10.77 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) full year performance was 45.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dorian LPG Ltd. shares are logging -18.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.28 and $17.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1137497 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) recorded performance in the market was 48.15%, having the revenues showcasing -11.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 563.39M, as it employees total of 79 workers.

The Analysts eye on Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Dorian LPG Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.75, with a change in the price was noted -0.72. In a similar fashion, Dorian LPG Ltd. posted a movement of -4.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 644,038 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPG is recording 0.78 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.72.

Technical rundown of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)

Raw Stochastic average of Dorian LPG Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.28%.

Considering, the past performance of Dorian LPG Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.99%, alongside a boost of 45.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.64% during last recorded quarter.