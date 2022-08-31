D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS): Major Movement on the Horizon

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) is priced at $0.92 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.99 and reached a high price of $1.02, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.99. The stock touched a low price of $0.92.Recently in News on August 18, 2022, Hepsiburada Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a “Hepsiburada”) (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform (“Hepsiburada” or the “Company”), announced today that on August 17, 2022 it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). For the prior 10 consecutive business days, the closing bid price of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class B ordinary share of the Company, had been at US$1.00 per ADS or greater. Nasdaq indicated within the letter that this matter is now closed. You can read further details here

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8100 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.5918 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) full year performance was -90.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are logging -90.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.59 and $9.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 503318 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) recorded performance in the market was -51.77%, having the revenues showcasing -31.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 300.31M, as it employees total of 3789 workers.

Specialists analysis on D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1888, with a change in the price was noted -1.49. In a similar fashion, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. posted a movement of -61.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 684,062 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Raw Stochastic average of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.05%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.36%, alongside a downfall of -90.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.25% during last recorded quarter.