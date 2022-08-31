Boiling and ready to burst as Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) last month performance was -31.09%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY), which is $21.43 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $23.42 after opening rate of $21.91 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.705 before closing at $20.15.Recently in News on August 30, 2022, Getty Images and Verizon Partner to Close Representation Gap of Disability Voices and Stories in Media and Advertising. Five photographers awarded a total of US $40,000 to support and encourage authentic representation of disability communities in the media. You can read further details here

Getty Images Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) full year performance was 119.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Getty Images Holdings Inc. shares are logging -43.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 172.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.86 and $37.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 535116 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) recorded performance in the market was 116.46%, having the revenues showcasing 115.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.29B, as it employees total of 1600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Getty Images Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GETY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.73%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Getty Images Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 116.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 116.46%, alongside a boost of 119.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 115.38% during last recorded quarter.