Boiling and ready to burst as Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) last month performance was 10.73%

At the end of the latest market close, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) was valued at $1.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.93 while reaching the peak value of $1.97 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.89. The stock current value is $1.96.Recently in News on August 25, 2022, Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.43 per share. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) (“Catalyst,” the “Company” or “we”) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a special, one-time cash dividend of $1.43 per share to holders of the Company’s Common Stock. The dividend is payable on September 20, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2022. The aggregate amount of the payment to be made in connection with this special dividend will be approximately $45 million. You can read further details here

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0900 on 08/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.3501 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) full year performance was -56.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -62.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 459.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $5.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 947472 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) recorded performance in the market was 114.44%, having the revenues showcasing 58.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 64.03M, as it employees total of 45 workers.

Specialists analysis on Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2928, with a change in the price was noted +1.32. In a similar fashion, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of +208.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,229,646 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CBIO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)

Raw Stochastic average of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.08%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 114.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 201.54%, alongside a downfall of -56.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.06% during last recorded quarter.