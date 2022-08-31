Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is priced at $7.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.87 and reached a high price of $7.87, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.03. The stock touched a low price of $7.29.Recently in News on August 26, 2022, Amplify Energy Reaches Agreement with U.S. Attorney’s Office to Resolve Matters Associated with Southern California Pipeline Incident. Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) today announced that it has reached an agreement with the United States government, subject to court review and approval, to resolve all federal criminal matters involving the Company and its subsidiaries stemming from the October 2021 Southern California Pipeline Incident. As part of the resolution with the United States, Amplify has agreed to plead guilty to one count of misdemeanor negligent discharge of oil in violation of the Clean Water Act. If approved by the Court, Amplify will pay a fine of approximately $7.1 million in installments over a period of three years, serve a term of four years’ probation and reimburse governmental agencies approximately $5.8 million for their response to this event. Amplify also has agreed to implement certain compliance measures including installation of a new leak detection system and increased Remote Operated Vehicle inspections of the pipeline. You can read further details here

Amplify Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.86 on 06/07/22, with the lowest value was $3.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) full year performance was 104.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amplify Energy Corp. shares are logging -24.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 184.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.60 and $9.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 678144 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) recorded performance in the market was 137.94%, having the revenues showcasing -16.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 293.78M, as it employees total of 210 workers.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amplify Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.14, with a change in the price was noted +1.72. In a similar fashion, Amplify Energy Corp. posted a movement of +30.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 833,555 in trading volumes.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.62%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Amplify Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 137.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.58%, alongside a boost of 104.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.76% during last recorded quarter.