The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.04M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO), which is $8.74 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.93 after opening rate of $8.27 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.23 before closing at $8.14.Recently in News on August 22, 2022, The GEO Group Closes Previously Announced Transactions to Address Its Debt Maturities and Strengthen Its Capital Structure. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO” or the “Company”) announced today that on Friday, August 19, 2022, the Company successfully closed the previously announced transactions (the “Transactions”) to comprehensively address the substantial majority of GEO’s outstanding debt. As previously disclosed, GEO’s new outstanding debt maturities are approximately $125 million in 2023; approximately $165 million in 2024; approximately $341 million in 2026; approximately $1.1 billion in 2027; and approximately $526 million in 2028. Following the Transactions, GEO has approximately $200 million in domestic unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and total liquidity of approximately $375 million. You can read further details here

The GEO Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.93 on 08/29/22, with the lowest value was $5.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) full year performance was 14.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The GEO Group Inc. shares are logging -10.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.20 and $9.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4060481 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) recorded performance in the market was 12.77%, having the revenues showcasing 23.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.08B, as it employees total of 15800 workers.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The GEO Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.80, with a change in the price was noted +2.47. In a similar fashion, The GEO Group Inc. posted a movement of +39.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,977,846 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GEO is recording 2.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.66.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The GEO Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.35%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The GEO Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 46.64%, alongside a boost of 14.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.45% during last recorded quarter.