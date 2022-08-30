Sonendo Inc. (SONX): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sonendo Inc. (SONX), which is $1.18 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.27 after opening rate of $0.9465 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.9465 before closing at $0.92.Recently in News on August 23, 2022, Sonendo, Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced that management will be participating in the upcoming Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 13 at 2:55 p.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: investor.sonendo.com. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sonendo Inc. shares are logging -90.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $12.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 790267 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sonendo Inc. (SONX) recorded performance in the market was -79.51%, having the revenues showcasing -58.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.36M, as it employees total of 219 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sonendo Inc. (SONX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sonendo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2289, with a change in the price was noted -2.08. In a similar fashion, Sonendo Inc. posted a movement of -63.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 130,311 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SONX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.59.

Technical rundown of Sonendo Inc. (SONX)

Raw Stochastic average of Sonendo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.99%.

Considering, the past performance of Sonendo Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.51%. The shares increased approximately by 2.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.30% during last recorded quarter.