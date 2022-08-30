Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is on the roll with an average volume of 130.61K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) was valued at $2.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.65 while reaching the peak value of $5.71 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.65. The stock current value is $5.00.Recently in News on July 18, 2022, Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2021. Sentage Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “we”, “our”) (Nasdaq: SNTG), a Cayman Islands company that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services, through its China-base operating entities, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The following summarizes such financial results. You can read further details here

Sentage Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.00 on 03/11/22, with the lowest value was $2.25 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) full year performance was -79.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sentage Holdings Inc. shares are logging -83.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 122.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.25 and $29.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7383739 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) recorded performance in the market was -18.70%, having the revenues showcasing 49.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.95M, as it employees total of 23 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.32, with a change in the price was noted +0.40. In a similar fashion, Sentage Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +8.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 162,676 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNTG is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sentage Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sentage Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.19%, alongside a downfall of -79.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 85.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by 77.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.48% during last recorded quarter.