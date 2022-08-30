Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) was up 7.73%

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is priced at $4.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.01 and reached a high price of $4.44, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.01. The stock touched a low price of $3.88.Recently in News on August 26, 2022, Borr Drilling – Second and Final Settlement of US Offering of Common Shares. Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BORR) announced today the second and final settlement of its previously announced US public offering of 69,444,444 US common shares of the Company, at a price per share of $3.60 per common share and an additional 6,918,627 common shares for which the underwriters have exercised their option to purchase at the public offering price of $3.60 per share, minus underwriting discounts. The total gross proceeds of the offering, including the option shares, is $275 million. You can read further details here

Borr Drilling Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.96 on 06/02/22, with the lowest value was $1.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) full year performance was 209.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borr Drilling Limited shares are logging -37.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 227.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.32 and $6.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2173122 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) recorded performance in the market was 109.71%, having the revenues showcasing -14.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 591.03M, as it employees total of 517 workers.

The Analysts eye on Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Borr Drilling Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.44, with a change in the price was noted +0.26. In a similar fashion, Borr Drilling Limited posted a movement of +6.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,821,279 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Raw Stochastic average of Borr Drilling Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.79%.

Considering, the past performance of Borr Drilling Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 109.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 105.71%, alongside a boost of 209.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.12% during last recorded quarter.