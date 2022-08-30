Reason’s why Halliburton Company (HAL) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $42.07

Halliburton Company (HAL) is priced at $31.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $31.17 and reached a high price of $32.312, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $31.10. The stock touched a low price of $30.9204.Recently in News on August 26, 2022, Halliburton Announces Redemption of 3.50% Senior Notes Due 2023. Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that it has called for redemption the entire outstanding principal amount of its 3.50% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). The redemption date for the Notes is September 25, 2022. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes currently outstanding is $600,061,000. The redemption price for the Notes will consist of the sum of (1) the greater of (a) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes outstanding and (b) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the outstanding Notes discounted to the redemption date on a semi-annual basis at the treasury rate plus 15 basis points, as determined by an independent investment banker, and (2) accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes, if any, up to, but excluding, the redemption date. Halliburton plans to use cash on hand to fund the redemption of the Notes. A notice of redemption has been sent to all currently registered holders of the Notes by the Trustee, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. You can read further details here

Halliburton Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.99 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $23.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Halliburton Company (HAL) full year performance was 55.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Halliburton Company shares are logging -27.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.09 and $43.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9382926 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Halliburton Company (HAL) recorded performance in the market was 39.48%, having the revenues showcasing -22.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.65B, as it employees total of 40000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Halliburton Company (HAL)

During the last month, 17 analysts gave the Halliburton Company a BUY rating, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.88, with a change in the price was noted -5.63. In a similar fashion, Halliburton Company posted a movement of -15.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,069,486 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HAL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.20.

Halliburton Company (HAL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Halliburton Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.34%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Halliburton Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.86%, alongside a boost of 55.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.87% during last recorded quarter.