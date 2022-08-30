Onfolio Holdings Inc. Common St (ONFO): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Onfolio Holdings Inc. Common St (ONFO) is priced at $2.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.22 and reached a high price of $2.54, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.40. The stock touched a low price of $2.0901.Recently in News on August 25, 2022, Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.7 Million Initial Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing. Onfolio Holdings Inc. (“Onfolio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,753,750 units, each consisting of one share of common stock (the “Common Stock”) and two warrants (the “Warrants”), each to purchase one share of common stock, at a public offering price of $5.00 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $13.7 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit will immediately separate into one share of Common Stock and two Warrants. Each Warrant permits the holder to purchase one share of Common Stock at an exercise price of $5.00 (100% of the per unit offering price) and expires five years after the date of issuance. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 413,063 shares of Common Stock and/or additional Warrants to purchase up to 826,126 shares of Common Stock, in any combinations thereof, at the public offering price per security, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about August 30, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Onfolio Holdings Inc. Common St shares are logging -39.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.16 and $3.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1539798 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Onfolio Holdings Inc. Common St (ONFO) recorded performance in the market was -8.33%.

The Analysts eye on Onfolio Holdings Inc. Common St (ONFO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Onfolio Holdings Inc. Common St a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Onfolio Holdings Inc. Common St (ONFO)

Considering, the past performance of Onfolio Holdings Inc. Common St, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.33%.