Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.03

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN), which is $19.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $21.165 after opening rate of $20.67 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.8289 before closing at $21.31.Recently in News on August 29, 2022, Grid Dynamics Expands Operations in Poland with Opening of New Warsaw Location. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced today the expansion of Grid Dynamics Poland as part of its ongoing global expansion efforts. This is the company’s fourth location in the region after Krakow, Wroclaw, and Gdansk. Located in the center of Warsaw, Grid Dynamics’ newest operational center will seek to employ several hundred engineering talents by the end of 2023. You can read further details here

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $39.67 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $9.09 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) full year performance was -23.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. shares are logging -53.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 117.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.09 and $42.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 907861 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) recorded performance in the market was -47.85%, having the revenues showcasing 8.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.37B, as it employees total of 3763 workers.

Analysts verdict on Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.43, with a change in the price was noted +5.73. In a similar fashion, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +40.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 528,662 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GDYN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.76%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 62.96%, alongside a downfall of -23.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.37% during last recorded quarter.