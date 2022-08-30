Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is priced at $25.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $26.53 and reached a high price of $26.82, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $27.52. The stock touched a low price of $24.80.Recently in News on August 26, 2022, Digital World Acquisition Corp. Provides Important Information for Stockholders Ahead of September 6, 2022 Special Meeting. Expects All Stockholders as of August 12, 2022 (the “Record Date”) to Have Access to Internet and Telephone Voting by Tuesday, August 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -85.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 157.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.84 and $175.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1543620 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) recorded performance in the market was -50.77%, having the revenues showcasing -43.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.01B.

Market experts do have their say about Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.22, with a change in the price was noted -22.68. In a similar fashion, Digital World Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of -47.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,638,498 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DWAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Digital World Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.07%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Digital World Acquisition Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.77%. The shares increased approximately by -15.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.08% during last recorded quarter.