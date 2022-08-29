Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT), which is $19.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $25.7489 after opening rate of $25.33 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.10 before closing at $25.20.Recently in News on August 22, 2022, GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Closing of $41 Million Initial Public Offering with Simultaneous Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option. GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced the closing of its initial public offering, and simultaneous closing of the full over-allotment option of 3,381,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $12.25 per Class A ordinary share (the “Offering”). The gross proceeds of the Offering were approximately $41 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 18, 2022, under the symbol “GCT.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GigaCloud Technology Inc shares are logging -68.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.51 and $62.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2423393 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) recorded performance in the market was 23.01%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 596.69M, as it employees total of 694 workers.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of GigaCloud Technology Inc, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.01%.